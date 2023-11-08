TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Sweetwater 2-year-old

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for 2-year-old Willow Coon.

She was last seen Nov. 5, and is believed to be with her noncustodial grandmother, Tanya “Lynette” Coon.

Tanya was wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.

Anyone with information was urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

