NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing La Vergne woman was found safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for her.

The alert was issued for 71-year-old Celia Diaz on Wednesday afternoon. It was reported she was found safe about an hour later by the TBI.

UPDATE: Pleased to report a quick resolution to this #TNSilverAlert!



Celia Diaz has been found safe in La Vergne! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/7hDhA0I8Mo — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 8, 2023

