Shelby Park residents express concerns surrounding influx of homeless communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shelby Park residents say more and more hidden homeless camps are popping up throughout the area.

While some areas of Shelby Park are clear, that’s not the case for the entire park.

“I’ve walked through the woods and I’ve seen taps and encampments and tents,” Kelly Wilson said. “But they’re usually gone by the time they are up.”

Wilson said it’s because they’re constantly getting removed.

“I’ve actually seen sweepings,” Wilson said. “Enforcers of the law come and remove individuals.”

Park police said it may look like that, but it’s not the case. They say officers are likely speaking with people and referring them to their homeless impact division.

“I’m not surprised because this is a big strip of land,” Wilson said. “They can find some refuge and a safe night’s sleep here in the park.”

Though homeless communities are not a new issue, some residents are concerned that people have become aggressive. Some have taken to the internet to inform the public of potentially violent campers.

“I’ve heard some screaming or some fighting, between individuals, but never anything that’s made me fear for my life,” Wilson said.

Wilson believes more homeless people should be given access to resources. That’s why Wilson said instead of complaining, people should be reaching out to park and city leaders.

Neighbors said they’re hoping the issue is resolved without just moving people to another location.

