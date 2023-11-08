Resolution to improve emergency response times in Williamson, Davidson Counties approved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A resolution to improve response times between Williamson County, Nashville Electric Service, and Metro was approved on Tuesday night.

Metro and NES made a fiber communications network that is used for public safety purposes to enhance dispatch services and improve response. Metro and Williamson County Joint Communications Network Authority, also known as WCJCNA, built a separate network that will enhance call delivery and handling.

The contract between the two would allow Metro and WCJCNA to have access to each other’s networks. They will be able to share data, which would improve emergency services.

A Davidson County resident who lives at the edge of the county near Williamson said it’s important that city leaders are working to improve emergency services because she has experienced delays in the past.

The agreement would take effect upon the approval of Metro Council, and the agreement by all parties would end June 28, 2028.

There will be no fees for system access, usage or any other service provided by either Metro or WCJCNA.

