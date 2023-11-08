Nashville man charged with child sex crimes, sent child sexual abuse videos via Snapchat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing a slew of child sex crime charges after Metro Nashville police received a cyber tip about a man sharing child sexual abuse material on Snapchat.

Police said the tip came from an internet cloud storage provider which led to the arrest of 25-year-old Daniel R. Allen.

After issuing a search warrant, MNPD went through Allen’s Snapchat account and found two videos of minors engaged in sex acts. Police said he admitted to owning the account and sending the videos.

“An iPhone was also seized from his possession and was found to contain more graphic images of children engaged in sexual activity,” MNPD said.

Allen is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor; police said more charges are expected.

