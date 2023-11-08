‘My heart aches’: Nashville mayor reacts to Belmont student being shot

“Belmont has stood with Nashville so many times, and today we stand with them.”
Metro Nashville Police said an 18-year-old female student at Belmont was critically wounded...
Metro Nashville Police said an 18-year-old female student at Belmont was critically wounded after being shot while walking on the track at the Edgehill Community Memorial Garden.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said his heart aches for the 18-year-old Belmont freshman who was shot in the head, her family and the entire Belmont community.

“Once again, we grieve senseless gun violence,” O’Connell said. “Belmont has stood with Nashville so many times, and today we stand with them.”

Jillian Ludwig was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon. The accused shooter, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, was released from custody in May after doctors determined he was not competent to stand trial, according to Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk.

Previous Coverage:
Belmont president touts student’s love for music, community after shooting near campus
DA: Suspect in shooting of Belmont student released from custody in May after mental evaluation
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested

According to police, Taylor was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head. Police found Ludwig at about 3:30 p.m., an hour after she was shot.

“Doctors have previously deemed the suspected shooter to be incompetent to stand trial. Unfortunately, our criminal legal system and limited mental health access left a dangerous individual both untreated and legally armed,” O’Connell said.

The mayor added that the state of Tennessee needs more beds for individuals experiencing mental crises, along with a renewed conversation about limiting access to firearms for individuals who officials know are a threat to the community.

“Today, I recommitted to our participation in Mayors Against Illegal Guns, and I look forward to working with both local and state leaders to make progress on this issue. But we know that this risk will recur unless we act to close holes in our criminal legal process regarding both urgent mental health needs and firearms access.”

Ludwig is not expected to survive, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is...
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’
Metro Nashville Police said an 18-year-old female student at Belmont was critically wounded...
Belmont student shot while walking in Edgehill park, suspect in custody
‘Songs for the Saints’: Kenny Chesney to serenade the Derby City
Kenny Chesney to play Nissan Stadium in 2024
A road closure was expected to impact the morning commute to school and work.
Multiple buildings catch fire in downtown Decherd

Latest News

Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Belmont University holds vigil for student at park near campus.
Students gather to pray for shooting victim
Shaquille Taylor in the back of a Metro Nashville Police Department cruiser.
Belmont shooting suspect Shaquille Taylor’s criminal history dates back to 2010
Emotional moment captured with Dallas Wilson, co-writer of Lainey Wilson's "Heart Like A...
Dallas Wilson and Trannie Anderson CMA Awards
With a cool down and winter on the way, bugs will try to enter your home. Meteorologist Cruz...
Pest-proof your home