‘My heart aches’: Nashville mayor reacts to Belmont student being shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said his heart aches for the 18-year-old Belmont freshman who was shot in the head, her family and the entire Belmont community.

“Once again, we grieve senseless gun violence,” O’Connell said. “Belmont has stood with Nashville so many times, and today we stand with them.”

Jillian Ludwig was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon. The accused shooter, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, was released from custody in May after doctors determined he was not competent to stand trial, according to Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk.

According to police, Taylor was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head. Police found Ludwig at about 3:30 p.m., an hour after she was shot.

“Doctors have previously deemed the suspected shooter to be incompetent to stand trial. Unfortunately, our criminal legal system and limited mental health access left a dangerous individual both untreated and legally armed,” O’Connell said.

The mayor added that the state of Tennessee needs more beds for individuals experiencing mental crises, along with a renewed conversation about limiting access to firearms for individuals who officials know are a threat to the community.

“Today, I recommitted to our participation in Mayors Against Illegal Guns, and I look forward to working with both local and state leaders to make progress on this issue. But we know that this risk will recur unless we act to close holes in our criminal legal process regarding both urgent mental health needs and firearms access.”

Ludwig is not expected to survive, according to police.

