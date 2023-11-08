‘Much is unknown’: Researchers present trade-offs to TN exploring rejecting federal education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An independent, nonpartisan research group presented a group of state lawmakers Tuesday with its analysis of federal education funding.

The bipartisan Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding began meeting Monday to explore whether or not Tennessee would be better suited to reject nearly $2 billion in federal funding for public schools.

The Sycamore Institute told the task force nearly 90% of Tennessee’s federal K-12 funding is for school nutrition, students from low-income families and students with disabilities.

The public policy researchers report that most of the federal money, if rejected, would go to other states. However, Tennessee likely does have room to replace that funding at the expense of other investments, according to the Sycamore Institute.

The mother of three MNPS students, Eva Frasca, showed up to this week’s meetings in opposition to the idea of rejecting federal funds. She fears for the loss of federal protections and laws prohibiting discrimination. Frasca also volunteers with the advocacy group Rise & Shine TN.

“It is going to be overwhelming how many people are touched if they lose their federal funding,” Frasca said. “There are so many parents, grandparents, students that will be affected that can’t be here right now, but they’re going to feel this in their students that need it the most.”

With or without federal funding, the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution does bar states from denying anyone equal protection of the laws.

Tennessee would be the first state to reject federal education funding, so the Sycamore Institute reports there are many unanswered questions if lawmakers move forward with the idea. Many of those issues would likely have to be resolved in court.

The task force will continue to meet this week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.