LIVE: Stars dazzle on CMA Awards carpet at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards are mere hours away and with it, the majority of country music’s biggest stars are expected to be in attendance.

Hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will be live at 7 p.m. on ABC, appearing on stage alongside Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Jelly Roll and more who will perform at the show.

Before the stars hit the stage, they’ll need to first walk the carpet.

WSMV4′s Lydia Fielder is LIVE at the awards show red carpet and will chat with stars as they arrive.

