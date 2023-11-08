LIVE: Stars dazzle on CMA Awards carpet at Bridgestone Arena

WSMV4′s Lydia Fielder is at the awards show for an up-close look as country music stars arrive at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards.
Jelly Roll arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone...
Jelly Roll arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards are mere hours away and with it, the majority of country music’s biggest stars are expected to be in attendance.

Hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will be live at 7 p.m. on ABC, appearing on stage alongside Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Jelly Roll and more who will perform at the show.

Before the stars hit the stage, they’ll need to first walk the carpet.

WSMV4′s Lydia Fielder is LIVE at the awards show red carpet and will chat with stars as they arrive.

WATCH LIVE

