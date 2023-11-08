LIVE: Andy Beshear declared winner of 2023 Kentucky governor’s race

Andy Beshear (D)
Andy Beshear (D)(Campaign Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic candidate Andy Beshear has been re-elected as the next governor of Kentucky.

Beshear faced off against republican candidate Daniel Cameron.

Beshear has served as the 63rd governor of Kentucky since 2019. He is the son of former governor Steve Beshear and served as the 50th attorney general of Kentucky from 2016 to 2019.

