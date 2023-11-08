Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.(Krispy Kreme)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.

The first 500 people to visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Monday will get a dozen original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said.

“Simple gestures of caring and thanks. Sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that.”

Krispy Kreme has stores in more than 30 countries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is...
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’
Metro Nashville Police said an 18-year-old female student at Belmont was critically wounded...
Belmont student shot while walking in Edgehill park, suspect in custody
‘Songs for the Saints’: Kenny Chesney to serenade the Derby City
Kenny Chesney to play Nissan Stadium in 2024
A road closure was expected to impact the morning commute to school and work.
Multiple buildings catch fire in downtown Decherd

Latest News

Pickleball (generic)
First Horizon Park to host winter pickleball leagues
FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. stands outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
RAW: Chemical plant burns in Texas
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial