Joelton man dies after boating accident at Kentucky Lake in TN

KENTUCKY LAKE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 30-year-old man from Joelton died after a 14-foot aluminum boat capsized on Monday, Nov. 6 on Kentucky Lake in Stewart County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to the capsized boat in the Ginger Bay area of Kentucky Lake around 3 p.m.

Three people who were on the boat were able to escape and make it to shore, however, one boater was missing.

Officers with the Stewart County EMS, Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Stewart County Fire Rescue, Henry County Rescue Squad, and TWRA all helped to search for the missing boater.

Divers found 30-year-old Richard Robinett the next day. The TWRA said Robinett was not wearing a lifejacket.

According to TWRA, this is the 25th boating fatality in Tennessee in 2023.

