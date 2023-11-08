Hundreds give thanks for Nashville non-profit Renewal House at annual Thanksgiving luncheon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds gathered Tuesday afternoon to give thanks for the hundreds of lives saved from addiction every year through programs at Renewal House, the only long-term residential addiction treatment program in Middle Tennessee where women and their children can stay together.

Through videos and personal testimonials, the 24th annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Omni Nashville Hotel celebrated the healing made possible.

The nonprofit recently doubled its capacity with a new campus and announced a new on-site project: a childcare center that will be open to the general public.

The center is expected to open in spring 2024.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Board Chair Jennifer Hillen, and Renewal House CEO Pamela Sessions addressed the crowd.

WSMV4 evening anchor Tracy Kornet emceed the event.

To support Renewal House, go to https://www.renewalhouse.org/donate/

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.