Hundreds give thanks for Nashville non-profit Renewal House at annual Thanksgiving luncheon

The nonprofit recently doubled its capacity with a new campus and will create a on-site childcare center that will be open to the public.
Hundreds gathered Tuesday afternoon to give thanks for the hundreds of lives saved from addiction every year through programs at Renewal House.
By Tracy Kornet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds gathered Tuesday afternoon to give thanks for the hundreds of lives saved from addiction every year through programs at Renewal House, the only long-term residential addiction treatment program in Middle Tennessee where women and their children can stay together.

Through videos and personal testimonials, the 24th annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Omni Nashville Hotel celebrated the healing made possible.

The nonprofit recently doubled its capacity with a new campus and announced a new on-site project: a childcare center that will be open to the general public.

The center is expected to open in spring 2024.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Board Chair Jennifer Hillen, and Renewal House CEO Pamela Sessions addressed the crowd.

WSMV4 evening anchor Tracy Kornet emceed the event.

To support Renewal House, go to https://www.renewalhouse.org/donate/

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is...
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
Leaked images of writings confirmed to belong to Covenant School shooter, source says
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Andy Beshear (D)
LIVE: Andy Beshear declared winner of 2023 Kentucky governor’s race
Hundreds gathered Tuesday afternoon to give thanks for the hundreds of lives saved from...
Renewal House hosts Thanksgiving luncheon
A star-studded red carpet was held at the 71st annual BMI Country Music Awards on Tuesday night.
BMI Awards Show held Tuesday night
Homeless (generic)
Shelby Park residents express concerns surrounding influx of homeless communities