First Horizon Park to host winter pickleball leagues

The stadium will open to the public for pickleball at the end of this week.
Pickleball (generic)
Pickleball (generic)(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The pickleball craze has touched down in Nashville, and First Horizon Park is joining the fun.

The stadium announced it will be hosting winter pickleball leagues beginning this month. During the league’s grand opening on Nov. 10, a beginner’s clinic will be available, with free play to follow.

“First Horizon Park has much more to offer than baseball, and we’re thrilled to welcome Nashville’s Pickleball community to the ballpark,” Nashville Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English said. “Now, one of the fastest growing and high-energy sports in the country can be played into the winter months in Music City.”

Recreation leagues will begin Nov. 13 and will take place from 6 to 9:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Teams cost $150, and individuals cost $81. Separate leagues will be available for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

The courts will be available for individual reservations Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Opening night will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 10 and will feature food trucks, music and a photo booth. The courts will be open through Feb. 29, 2024.

To sign up for league and free play, visit First Horizon Park’s website.

