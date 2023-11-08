First Alert Forecast: Record warm Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Much cooler weather takes over, starting tomorrow.

REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK:

Record warm weather is likely across the entire Mid State this afternoon. Nashville’s high should be 84 degrees, surpassing the standing record of 83, set in 2005. It’ll be very windy at times with wind gusts in the low 30s.

Tonight will remain mild with a light breeze continuing. Low, 64.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move through early in the day. Clouds and a few light showers will accompany this front, although the showers will be isolated. Temperatures will hold in the 60s to around 70 for a high, so tomorrow looks markedly cooler than the first part of this week.

On average, 1/3" of rain will fall across the Mid State from Thursday into Friday. (WSMV)

Rain will expand tomorrow night. Light rain will fall, but it will fall several hours eventually amounting to 1/3″ on average throughout Middle Tennessee.

Early rain will exit on Friday. It’ll stay cloudy for much of the day, and cooler too.

THIS WEEKEND:

Partly sunny and cool weather is expected this weekend. Temperatures will be typical.

The best shower chance will be over southern Middle Tennessee, but most of us will remain dry.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny and lovely weather will develop for the early to mid part of next week.

