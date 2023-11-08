First Alert Forecast: Rain On The Way!

Followed by a big temperature drop
Much needed rain returns
Much needed rain returns
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

The warmer, and more summer like air, continues across the Mid State today with some areas seeing temperatures close to the mid 80s.  We’ll have plenty of sunshine today, but expect the wind to pick up this afternoon with gusts near and over 20 mph at times.

More clouds mix in tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

MUCH NEED RAIN

Change will come the second half of this week in the way of a frontal system that will build in showers later in the day Thursday that will last into our Friday.

While I won’t rule out a shower early in the day on Thursday, most of the rain won’t really build in until around or after sunset.  Scattered showers will then continue off and on into Thursday night.

Friday will start off with some showers, but it won’t be an all-day washout.  Most of that rain will taper off through our afternoon but we’ll have a tough time shaking the cloud cover.

Thursday and Friday will be MUCH cooler with highs near 70 Thursday and in the 50s on Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Some spots will have a tough time getting out of the 50s this weekend as well, but some of us will push to near 60 both days.  I can’t totally rule out a shower Saturday and Sunday, mainly south of I-40, but most of the area should stay dry.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll warm up Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the mid 60s under plenty of sunshine.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

