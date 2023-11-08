First Alert Forecast: Needed rain on the way.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Showers move in and much cooler weather takes over, starting tomorrow.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK:

Tonight will remain mild with a light breeze continuing. Low, 64.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move through early in the day. Clouds and a few light showers will accompany this front, although the showers will be isolated. Temperatures will hold in the 60s to around 70 for a high, so tomorrow looks noticeably cooler than the first part of this week.

Rain will expand tomorrow night. Light rain will fall, but it will fall several hours eventually amounting to 1/3″ on average throughout Middle Tennessee.

Rain will exit on Friday, during the first part of the day for most. It’ll stay cloudy for much of the day, and cooler too. The high will only reach the upper 50s.

Rain will move into the Mid State by Thursday night and last into parts of Friday. (wsmv)

THIS WEEKEND:

Partly sunny and cool weather is expected this weekend. Temperatures will be typical.

The best shower chance will be over southern Middle Tennessee, but most of us will remain dry, but we are caring a 20% chance of showers Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny and lovely weather will develop for the early to mid part of next week. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.