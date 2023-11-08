Covenant School shooter’s writings spark mental health concerns

A psychiatry professor said the writings could affect those recovering from the tragedy.
Metro Nashville Police said they're helping Covenant families cope with this emotional trauma.
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The leaked writings from The Covenant School shooter have brought mental health back to the forefront as many continue to process what unfolded this week.

These feelings are coming to light after a talk show host leaked three pages of writings on Monday. Parents with children at The Covenant School, where the shooting occurred, say they are reliving the tragedy all over again after the unauthorized release.

“You have now allowed this woman who terrorized our family with bullets to be able to now to be able to terrorize us with words from the grave,” parent Brent Leatherwood said.

Mental health experts say the emotions felt by Covenant School parents are to be expected, even seven months after this tragedy.

“Anything about the shooter is gonna remind them of what happened,” Dr. Aaron Brinen, a psychiatry professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.

Dr. Brinen said he believes the writings could have a negative impact on those recovering from the shooting, which claimed the lives of six people.

“Impulsive releasing of these things doesn’t do anything good for anybody,” he said. “Particularly, to the victims, to the survivors of these tragedies, it’s not good for them. It’s not been thoughtful for those people.”

He also recommends that people be conscious of how much coverage they consume.

“Be mindful of how much you’re taking this information in because everything that comes out, we’re very quick to jump on and want to read it and see it,” Dr. Brinen said.

He also encourages parents not to shy away from conversations with their children about what is taking place.

“Answer the questions you’re asked and then answer them at the level that they are asking them and the level that they are prepared for,” Dr. Brinen said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced plans to investigate the source of the leak this week.

