Community Review Board releases report on LPRs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Review Board released an information report on Tuesday night concerning the status of Metro Nashville Police Department’s license plate reader program.

The police department completed a pilot program in July and police, the CRB and other Metro stakeholders presented an overview of the results to Metro Council. The Council voted to approve the use of LPRs after the pilot program but mandated it would review the proposed contracts before the LPR program is fully implemented.

The CRB’s report says the three MNPD-selected vendors – Motorola Solutions, Flock Safety and Insight LPRs – would cost between $1.7 million and $4.1 million, depending on which was selected. All three vendors are connected to national LPR databases that share data with other law enforcement agencies.

According to the CRB, Metro Code delineates strict data-sharing policies which will affect how police will interface with each vendor. The CRB says in other cities with similar privacy laws, controversies have arisen as vendors have shared confidential data without the knowledge and permission of law enforcement. All three vendors have the capacity to create custom hotlists, potentially bypassing the NCIC database that police used for their pilot programs.

“This is concerning as MNPD placed the LPRs overwhelmingly in low-income and non-white areas during the pilot program, and custom hotlists could allow MNPD to specifically target individuals where the cameras are placed,” the CRB’s release stated.

The CRB hopes for more conversation around the equitable placement of LPRs before the full program is implemented.

“The conversation around LPRs has been ongoing for several years, and we have consistently added context and data to this very important discussion,” CRB Executive Director Jill Fitcheard said in a news release. “As new information is shared about privacy concerns, equitable placements, vendors, and overall cost of LPRs, the Nashville Community Review Board will continue to share its knowledge by providing insightful and relevant information for the Nashville community to consider before permanent decisions are made.”

At Tuesday’s Metro Council members, council members passed on the second of three readings that would require any signage and cameras to be removed within 15 days after the program ends. The cameras and signage as part of the pilot program that ended July 22 were not fully removed until October.

“This (bill) aims to reduce the time it takes for LPR cameras to be taken down, reducing the ambiguity around when they are, and are not, collecting data,” the CRB said in a news release. “This (bill) is likely in part a response to the recent LPR program in which cameras were not fully removed across the city until October, despite the pilot program ending on July 22.”

Read the full report:

