Clarksville family ‘starting over’ after losing home to fire

Nicole Williamson's family was able to escape the home, but one of their dogs did not make it out.
Nicole Williamson’s family was able to escape the home, but one of their dogs did not make it out.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville family is piecing life together after losing their home to a weekend fire.

Nicole Williamson’s family was able to escape the home, but one of their dogs did not make it out.

“Watching everything that you’ve built, and all the time and memories that you put into something, just go away so quickly, it didn’t feel real,” Williamson said.

Williamson and her husband, Marcus, bought the home in 2019, after years of hard work building up the finances. It’s made losing the home, and everything inside that much harder.

“When you come from nothing, I mean Marcus and I lived in hotels, we lived in trailer parks, we even lived in our car for a while,” Williamson said. “So we worked from the ground up to get to here, and it’s been really gut-wrenching to just continue to know that it’s gone.”

The community has helped lift the Williamsons’ spirits with donations and a GoFundMe. A local Pet Palace even boarded two of their surviving dogs for free. The Williamsons are staying in a hotel temporarily and are thankful for anyone willing to donate to help them start over.

“I can’t thank everyone enough,” Williamson said. “It’s been an overwhelming amount of support from our community, from strangers, absolute strangers.”

A difficult loss for Williamson was losing the family pictures and heirlooms in the fire, which can never be replaced.

If you’d like to donate to their GoFundMe, you can do so by clicking here.

