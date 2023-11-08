Caught on camera: Police search for Nashville Halloween stabbing suspect

Police said the man got into a physical fight with the victim before stabbing him several times.
Stabbing suspect
Stabbing suspect(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man believed to be responsible for a stabbing on Halloween.

Police said the suspect approached a 27-year-old man in the parking lot of 795 Bell Road. The suspect reportedly got into a physical fight with the victim before stabbing him several times, according to police. The suspect later fled to a nearby business.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his friend and suffered critical injury wounds down his left side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

