Caught on camera: Police search for Nashville Halloween stabbing suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man believed to be responsible for a stabbing on Halloween.

Police said the suspect approached a 27-year-old man in the parking lot of 795 Bell Road. The suspect reportedly got into a physical fight with the victim before stabbing him several times, according to police. The suspect later fled to a nearby business.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his friend and suffered critical injury wounds down his left side.

