Bill for disaster recovery efforts deferred until January

The bill was deferred to get through the holidays.
WSMV Metro Council
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that supports disaster recovery efforts was deferred by Metro Council until after the holidays.

Metro Council deferred a bill on the third reading that would approve an agreement between the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, United Way of Greater Nashville and the Metropolitan Government to support disaster recovery efforts.

The bill would approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the three organizations.

The MOU clarifies how the organizations would collaborate during a disaster and make sure that any donated funds will be maximized to support disaster recovery and separately work with a grant-making advisory committee that would oversee the distribution of the relief funds.

An audit for the bill was requested last year, however, that won’t be made available until Dec. 6.

Metro Council deferred the bill to Jan. 16 to get through the holidays.

