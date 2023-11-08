Belmont students, university bands together after freshman shot at Nashville park

By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few Belmont students said they believe their sense of community will get them through this.

Belmont University held a prayer vigil Wednesday afternoon after Belmont freshman, Jillian Ludwig was struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday.

As a sophomore, Keegan Donahue said no matter what, she knows the Belmont community will always band together.

“I was on the way home from band practice and I got an email with fellow Vanderbilt and Belmont students. We were all shocked. There’s not a ton of words to use,” Donahue said.

Donahue went to Belmont’s prayer vigil and said, ”There’s always support or some sort of grieving together.”

Hundreds of students and staff gathered at the school’s bell tower to pray.

”It was really nice to see the community and you never know who it touches,” she said.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell also spoke at the vigil and talked about building a safer community. O’Connell also said words were not enough to comfort the university during this time.

Belmont also said there will be counseling services available for students.

