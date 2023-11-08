Belmont student shot while walking in Edgehill park, suspect in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old female student was critically wounded after being shot while walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Garden on Tuesday afternoon, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the gunfire came from public housing across the street from the park, striking the teen, who is from New Jersey.

A suspect is now in custody, according to police. The shooting remains an active investigation.

BREAKING: An 18-year-old female Belmont Univ student from NJ was very critically wounded by a gunshot Tue afternoon while walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park. The gunfire came from public housing across the street. Investigation active. pic.twitter.com/cClG6jSZfF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.