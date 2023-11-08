Belmont student shot while walking in Edgehill park, suspect in custody

Metro Nashville Police said the gunfire that struck the 18-year-old female came from public housing across the street from the park.
Metro Nashville Police said an 18-year-old female student at Belmont was critically wounded after being shot while walking on the track at the Edgehill Community Memorial Garden.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old female student was critically wounded after being shot while walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Garden on Tuesday afternoon, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said the gunfire came from public housing across the street from the park, striking the teen, who is from New Jersey.

A suspect is now in custody, according to police. The shooting remains an active investigation.

