Belmont Student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the Belmont University student who was shot in the head while walking at a park in Edgehill. Officers also announced and arrest in the case.

Police said 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor. Taylor was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

According to police, Taylor was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track in a park across the street.

Police said Ludwig is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center and was not expected to survive her injuries.

Taylor was booked on a $280,000 bond.

Jillian Ludwig is in extremely critical condition at Vanderbilt Med Ctr. A judicial commissioner set Shaquille Taylor's bond at $280k. pic.twitter.com/7pPufV43VG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 8, 2023

