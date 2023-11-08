Belmont Student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
18-year-old Jillian Ludwig was shot in the head and wasn’t found for about an hour, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the Belmont University student who was shot in the head while walking at a park in Edgehill. Officers also announced and arrest in the case.
Police said 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor. Taylor was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
According to police, Taylor was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track in a park across the street.
Police said Ludwig is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center and was not expected to survive her injuries.
Taylor was booked on a $280,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.