Belmont shooting suspect Shaquille Taylor’s criminal history dates back to 2010

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of shooting a Belmont student on a run is no stranger to law enforcement.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, is accused of shooting Jillian Ludwig, 18, in the head Tuesday afternoon.

It is the latest in a string of Taylor’s alleged crimes over the years. WMSV4 Investigates dug through his criminal background and found charges dating back to 2010.

In 2016, he was charged in connection to a home burglary. Ultimately, court records show he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, but the victim of that home burglary said she could not believe that he is now connected to this shooting case in 2023.

Taylor’s background also includes charges for vehicle theft, robbery, handgun possession and multiple aggravated assault charges. One affidavit WSMV4 Investigates obtained said he shoved a man to the ground on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge downtown back in 2015 before stealing money from him.

Taylor’s most recent aggravated assault charge was in May of this year, but the District Attorney’s Office did not prosecute. The DA’s Office told WSMV4 that he was found incompetent to stand trial.

That is an issue that WSMV4 Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley highlighted just two weeks ago in a WSMV4 Investigation: How is it that people deemed mentally incompetent keep getting arrested for crimes and are released back onto the streets?

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.