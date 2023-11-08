Belmont president touts student’s love for music, community after shooting near campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A freshman at Belmont University was shot in the head while walking at a park in Edgehill Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, the university’s president sent a message to the entire campus about 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig following the shooting.

Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones released a message to the campus speaking highly of Ludwig and encouraging those grieving and in pain to take advantage of resources available to them for support.

“I am writing today with devastating news that Jillian Ludwig, a Belmont freshman, is in critical condition after sustaining injuries from a stray gunshot while she was walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park,” Jones wrote.

“Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music and its incredible power. A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside.”

He added that a prayer service will be held at noon at the Bell Tower for the community to pray for Ludwig and her family.

“Please take the time you need as we all process this tragedy. All faculty and staff will be extending grace and support to students in the wake of this news,” Jones said.

You can read the full message below:

Students, faculty and staff,

I am writing today with devastating news that Jillian Ludwig, a Belmont freshman, is in critical condition after sustaining injuries from a stray gunshot while she was walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park.

Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music and its incredible power. A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside.

I want to encourage you to take advantage of the resources we have available on campus that provide support in times of grief and pain. I will be convening a Prayer Service at noon at the Bell Tower for our entire community to pray for Jillian and her family.

Please take the time you need as we all process this tragedy. All faculty and staff will be extending grace and support to students in the wake of this news.

Counseling Services is open for any student via appointments and walk-ins. The Counseling Services team can be reached via phone at 615-460-6856 and in their office in Gabhart 218. Our University Ministries team (located on the first floor of the Gabhart Center next to Campus Security) is also available to meet with anyone on campus in need of support. Virtual counseling via TimelyCare can be accessed at all hours of the day, 7 days a week, at no charge for any Belmont student. Faculty and staff may connect with counselors through Belmont’s partnership with Lyra Health via belmont.lyrahealth.com, via email at care@lyrahealth.com or via phone at 877-254-9167.

Today, I am comforted by the love of a God who is present with us in our pain and suffering. On days like this one, let us lean into this love as we do our best as a community to care for and support one another. Please join me in praying for Jillian’s family, friends and loved ones.

In Christ,

Greg

