34 wildfires battled on Tuesday in Tennessee, 350 acres burned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Division of Forestry said its crews were battling 34 wildfires on Tuesday throughout Tennessee. Those wildfires reportedly burned 350 acres of privately owned woodland.

The Division of Forestry has not issued safe debris burn permits to most counties on Wednesday. Even in counties where bans are enforced, propane and natural gas grills are allowed.

Division of Forestry is not issuing safe debris burn permits in most counties today. This restricts the burning of leaf and brush piles, but does not prohibit campfires. Local governments have their own restrictions in place and should be consulted before any burning. pic.twitter.com/6V1KXTIspv — TN Wildland Fire (@tnwildlandfire) November 8, 2023

There is an Elevated Fire Risk in the afternoon due to breezy conditions and low relative humidity, according to the Division of Forestry.

“Ongoing drought conditions, combined with breezy south-southwesterly winds and low relative humidity values, will lead to an elevated fire risk this afternoon.”

3) Winds are expected to persist across the state in advance of a front moving in on Thursday bringing much needed rain. Rains are expected on Thursday and Friday with about a 1/2 inch average expected across the mid-state between the two days. — TN Wildland Fire (@tnwildlandfire) November 8, 2023

On Wednesday, a burn ban was issued for Rutherford County at the request of the county’s mayor. Debris burning, campfires and wood-burning grills are banned, but gas grills are permitted.

Burn bans remain active in Franklin, Grundy, Morgan and Sequatchie County as of Nov. 8.

Rutherford County is now under a state-issued burn ban at the request of the county mayor. No open air burning is allowed until this ban is rescinded. This includes debris burning, campfires, and wood burning grills (including charcoal and pellets. Gas grill are OK. pic.twitter.com/sQLUENATD4 — TN Wildland Fire (@tnwildlandfire) November 8, 2023

