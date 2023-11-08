34 wildfires battled on Tuesday in Tennessee, 350 acres burned

There is an Elevated Fire Risk in the afternoon due to breezy conditions and low relative humidity, according to the Division of Forestry.
A fire burns in Sherwood, Tn.
A fire burns in Sherwood, Tn.(FCSO)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Division of Forestry said its crews were battling 34 wildfires on Tuesday throughout Tennessee. Those wildfires reportedly burned 350 acres of privately owned woodland.

The Division of Forestry has not issued safe debris burn permits to most counties on Wednesday. Even in counties where bans are enforced, propane and natural gas grills are allowed.

“Ongoing drought conditions, combined with breezy south-southwesterly winds and low relative humidity values, will lead to an elevated fire risk this afternoon.”

On Wednesday, a burn ban was issued for Rutherford County at the request of the county’s mayor. Debris burning, campfires and wood-burning grills are banned, but gas grills are permitted.

Burn bans remain active in Franklin, Grundy, Morgan and Sequatchie County as of Nov. 8.

