1 killed after Nashville shooting, police say

The person was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after they were shot in the 2700 block of Combs Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV for more updates.

