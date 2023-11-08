1 killed after Nashville shooting, police say
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after they were shot in the 2700 block of Combs Drive, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.
This story is developing. Check back with WSMV for more updates.
