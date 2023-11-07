Woman indicted on arson charges after house fire, TBI says

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Waynesboro woman has been indicted on charges of arson and vandalism after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looked into the cause of a recent house fire.

The TBI said on Sept. 23, investigators joined the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to look into a fire that occurred on Sept. 22 in the 100 block of Simmons Branch Road in Waynesboro.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the fire had been set intentionally and the occupant’s daughter, Darla Watrous, 37, was the one who set it.

Watrous was charged on Oct. 30 with arson and vandalism of less than $10,000.

“On Monday, Watrous was served with a capias while in custody at the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges,” TBI said. “Her bond was set at $25,000.”

