What MNPD’s investigation into Covenant School writing leak might look like

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three pages of the writings from The Covenant School shooter were leaked Monday, and now there’s a search for who did it.

WSMV4 asked the Metro Nashville Police Department how many people and agencies can access the writings. While we haven’t heard back, WSMV4 spoke with Dr. Jeffrey Rush, a former Birmingham police officer and criminal justice professor, about MNPD’s internal investigation launched this week.

“That will take two or three weeks, would be my guess,” Rush said. “Even with something as high profile as this.”

He said before people get an answer, MNPD must go through several interviews, devices, and people.

“I’m guessing three to five police officers are probably in the investigation,” Rush said. “Because this is not a one-person investigation.”

He said they will likely go through computers, cameras, and phones.

“They will start out with city-issued devices,” Rush explained. “And they are going to look at text messages. They are going to look at the photos. They will look at emails. All the things you would think they would look at.”

That might mean personal phones, which would require a search warrant. Of course, there’s a chance no one is held accountable in the end.

“What if this is an accidental leak?” WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek asked.

“Then no harm, no foul,” Rush said.

If someone with MNPD is at fault, Rush said they could be fired or suspended as a policy violation. Local attorneys also say there’s a chance the person who leaked the documents could be criminally charged with official misconduct, a Class E felony.

