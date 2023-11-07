Vrabel names rookie Will Levis Titans starting QB over Ryan Tannehill going forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two games at the helm of the Tennessee Titans offense, coach Mike Vrabel said rookie Will Levis will be the starting quarterback going forward.

Vrabel made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, saying Levis will be the Titans starting QB over veteran Ryan Tannehill.

BREAKING: Will Levis is the Titans starting quarterback going forward.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/HG5s2xeg4c — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) November 7, 2023

“There’s clearly something there that we want to develop and work with and win,” Vrabel said. “Our team is gonna play hard for anybody that’s out there at any position.”

More on Levis: the ability to handle the operation, which is critical. You have to make plays at the end of the day to the guy that’s open.

“Our team is gonna play hard for anybody that’s out there at any position.” — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) November 7, 2023

So far, Levis is 1-1 as the Titans starter and has thrown for 500 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in those games. His debut game against the Falcons was the rookie out of Kentucky’s coming out party throwing four touchdowns in his first-ever NFL win.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.