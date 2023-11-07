Video shows person crashing into South Nashville mailbox, reveals ongoing speeding issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A video shows someone crashing into a South Nashville yard, and the owners say this is part of an ongoing speeding issue in the neighborhood.

The couple says it’s an issue they’re begging city leaders to fix.

These kinds of crashes have happened twice in the last two months. The two said cars speeding down Robert Burns Drive have crashed into things in their yard in the past.

Azad Tayyar said he and his wife captured this particular crash on their home camera.

“He came around the corner there onto the Robert Burns, jumped our driveway, and smashed right into the mailbox,” his wife Michelle Tayyar said.

The video captured at around 2 p.m. on Friday shows the car hit the mailbox so hard it nearly flipped over.

“I told my wife we should check the cameras, and when she showed me the videos, my mouth dropped,” Azad said.

After filing a police report, the Tayyars said they reached out to District 16 council member Ginny Welsch for the 2nd time regarding drivers speeding and crashing into their yard.

“Our council person does not contact you back at all, you can see that all over our Facebook group,” Michelle said. “She does not contact you back. It’s like we’re just left there to fend for ourselves.”

The Tayyars said speed bumps were recently installed on nearby streets and believe it could be why more cars have been detouring down theirs.

“That could have been my daughter,” Azad said. “That could have been somebody’s son, that could have been somebody else’s kid.”

The Tayyars are now demanding that speed bumps be installed in their street.

“If you watch the video, you can tell that he never touched the breaks, to me, that’s a very big concern,” Azad said. “I don’t know if the speed bumps are going to help, time will tell, but I think we can start with them for now,” Azad said.

WSMV4 reached out to council member Welsch for a comment on this issue but has not heard back.

