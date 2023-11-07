Tennessee state lawmakers discuss rejecting federal education funding

If Tennessee were to reject the funding, it would be the first state in the nation to do so.
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers began meetings on Monday to discuss whether the state should reject nearly $2 billion in funding for education from the federal government.

Generally, most of that money goes toward low-income students and various programs such as school lunches and initiatives to support those with disabilities.

Some Republican leaders have proposed that the state picks up the additional funding, while those in opposition question the intent behind the decision and worry about the impact it could have.

“Your not gonna figure out what the true meaning of all this until you have the whole picture,” state Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, said.

These discussions have led to the creation of GOP-led group that has been tasked with exploring what should happen with the funding. Among those on the committee is state Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis.

“At the end of the day, these are vital funds for our kids and school districts will be impacted. Our state budget will be impacted,” Akbari said.

Over the course of the next few days, lawmakers will be shown presentations from various agencies pertaining to federal funding. In Monday’s meeting, officials from the state Comptroller of the Treasury briefed task force members.

If Tennessee were to reject the federal funding, it would be the first state in the nation to do so.

