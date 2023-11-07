Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms

Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee assistant coach Rod Clark is suspended for two games, according to officials with the university.

The suspension was due to an NCAA violation.

Clark will miss the first two games against Tennessee Tech and Wisconsin.

“Coach Clark has acknowledged his error in judgment and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation throughout the process. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comments or details.”

University of Tennessee Athletics

Clark joined the Tennessee basketball staff as an assistant coach in April of 2021.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is...
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
Leaked images of writings confirmed to belong to Covenant School shooter, source says
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Army veteran's last wish honored
Home surveillance cameras captured a car smashing into a South Nashville family's mailbox
Car smashes into mailbox
FILE
Suspect in Goodlettsville murder in custody
An estimated 658 gallons of gasoline leaked from a failed pipeline.
Nearly 700 gallons of gasoline leaked from pipeline at Murfreesboro facility
More than 150 acres burned after brush fire in Williamson County
More than 150 acres burned after brush fire in Williamson County; burn ban continues