Teen arrested for bringing stolen gun to Lebanon High School

“There is no active threat at Lebanon High School at this time.”
Wilson County Sheriff's Office
Wilson County Sheriff's Office(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies found a stolen handgun in his car at Lebanon High School, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

School resource officers at Lebanon High School took a 16-year-old boy into custody after searching the student’s car and finding a loaded 9mm handgun.

After checking the serial number, the sheriff’s office said it was marked stolen out of Lebanon. A knife was also found in the student’s car.

He was immediately taken into custody and transported to Youth Services, WCSO said.

“Despite the discovery of these weapons, the student in possession of them had made no known prior threats to any student or staff member at LHS. There is no active threat at Lebanon High School at this time. We continue to remain vigilant each day and we appreciate the working relationships we have with our school administrations.”

16-year-old juvenile arrested after School Resource Officers locate a loaded handgun during search of vehicle at Lebanon...

Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

