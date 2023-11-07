Suspect in Goodlettsville murder in custody

The investigation is ongoing.
FILE
FILE
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homicide suspect is in custody after Goodlettsville police say a man was shot and killed last week.

Shaquan Lee Weber was charged with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

On Nov. 1, Goodlettsville Emergency Services were dispatched to 845 Springfield Highway in reference to a medical call involving a man in a parking lot. The victim, identified as Jerqune Bassham, was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A medical examiner later determined Bassham was shot once, police said, and he died from a homicide.

Weber was identified as a suspect and taken into custody Monday in East Nashville with the assistance of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He was booked into the Sumner County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is...
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
Leaked images of writings confirmed to belong to Covenant School shooter, source says
Covenant School parents hold press conference after photos of shooter’s alleged writings were...
‘You are a viper’: Covenant School families react to leaked images of shooter’s alleged writings

Latest News

An estimated 658 gallons of gasoline leaked from a failed pipeline.
Nearly 700 gallons of gasoline leaked from pipeline at Murfreesboro facility
More than 150 acres burned after brush fire in Williamson County
More than 150 acres burned after brush fire in Williamson County; burn ban continues
‘Songs for the Saints’: Kenny Chesney to serenade the Derby City
Kenny Chesney to play Nissan Stadium in 2024
An abandoned house caught fire Tuesday morning in Antioch.
Cause of Antioch house fire under investigation
A national group calls for a boycott of the podcast who released leaked images of the Covenant...
Catch Up Quick