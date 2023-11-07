Suspect in Goodlettsville murder in custody

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homicide suspect is in custody after Goodlettsville police say a man was shot and killed last week.

Shaquan Lee Weber was charged with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

On Nov. 1, Goodlettsville Emergency Services were dispatched to 845 Springfield Highway in reference to a medical call involving a man in a parking lot. The victim, identified as Jerqune Bassham, was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A medical examiner later determined Bassham was shot once, police said, and he died from a homicide.

Weber was identified as a suspect and taken into custody Monday in East Nashville with the assistance of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He was booked into the Sumner County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

