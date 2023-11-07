Rehearsals held for Wednesday’s CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The CMA Awards, one of the biggest nights in country music, is Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Rehearsals for Wednesday’s show, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, were held on Monday at the arena.

There’s a start-studded list of live performances scheduled this year, including a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett, which will be performed by Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and others.

Bryan and Manning host the show for the second straight year.

“You’ll hear about Peyton preparing just like he did with all of the football plays,” said CMA President Sarah Trahern. “Both he and Luke come into the host meetings with notes and thoughts, and it’s really about making it their show.”

The presenters for the show have also been announced.

One of the presenters is Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze, who hosted Saturday Night Live a week ago and was the guest speaker on ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday.

