Radish Kitchen Makes Green Beans with Crispy Shallots


By Today in Nashville
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Green Beans with Crispy Shallots

Ingredients:

1 lb green beans trimmed

3 shallots thinly sliced

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic minced

Zest of 1 lemon

Kosher salt to taste

Instructions:

Blanch the green beans in a large pot of boiling water.

Plunge into an ice bath to stop the cooking.

Place the shallots in a large sauté pan. Cover the shallots completely with vegetable oil. Turn the heat onto medium high and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the shallots are golden brown.

Remove the shallots and let cool on a paper towel lined plate.

In the same pan that the shallots were fried, remove all but 2 tablespoons oil. Heat over medium heat and add the garlic. Sauté for 30 seconds. Add the green beans into the pan and toss until the green beans are warm. Add lemon zest and large pinch of flaky sea salt.

Serve the green beans warm or at room temperature topped with a large handful of the crispy shallots.

