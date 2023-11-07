Police search for vehicle burglary suspect in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing, or attempting to steal, from a victim’s unlocked vehicle earlier this month.

The Clarksville Police Department said on Nov. 1, the man was captured on video entering the car parked at a home on Gratton Road. Police did not disclose what the man stole or attempted to steal from inside.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Weber at (931) 648-0656.

