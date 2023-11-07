Police search for vehicle burglary suspect in Clarksville

The man was captured on video entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle.
Vehicle burglary suspect
Vehicle burglary suspect(Clarksville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing, or attempting to steal, from a victim’s unlocked vehicle earlier this month.

The Clarksville Police Department said on Nov. 1, the man was captured on video entering the car parked at a home on Gratton Road. Police did not disclose what the man stole or attempted to steal from inside.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Weber at (931) 648-0656.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

