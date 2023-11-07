Nonprofit calls for boycott after leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – After a political commentator and podcaster leaked images of the Covenant School shooter’s writings on Tuesday, a nonprofit founded after one of the worst school shootings in history has called for a boycott.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, founded after the massacre at Robb Elementary School, is calling for followers of Steven Crowder, host of Louder With Crowder, to stop listening to his podcast after calling his actions “grossly insensitive and a self-serving move.”

“The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is frankly livid at the insensitivity of Crowder who has prematurely & for his own self-centered interest & show ratings released these documents,” the foundation said in a media release. “Crowder fails to show any true understanding or care of the lengthy legal process involved in releasing the manifesto; nor the sensitive matter of prematurely releasing these writings; particularly given the mitigating circumstances of this unprecedented case; including the addition of new parties, lawsuit deliberations and the families of the victims themselves calling for privacy.”

Crowder, who has been accused of homophobia, racism, and misogyny in the past, remains defiant in his beliefs that the Metro Nashville Police Department waited too long to release the shooter’s writings and maintains he did the right thing by releasing three pages of the shooter’s writings, according to WSMV4′s Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley.

In the leaked images of the writings, the shooter mentioned killing children and wrote a timeline of their plan for the day of the shooting. Parents of Covenant School shooting survivors say the move was callous and did not prioritize the feelings of grieving children and families.

“The trauma his actions cause to those families and community still healing from the tragedy and who are unprepared for such an immature, out of context release is unproductive if not dangerously destructive in the wrong hands,” the foundation said. “The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is calling for a formal boycott of the commentators show and encourages Crowder to sit and look into the eyes of these haunted families of Covenant and the countless others who have lost loved ones due to gun violence and claim this was a good idea. He should be ashamed.”

