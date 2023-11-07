Nearly 700 gallons of gasoline leaked from pipeline at Murfreesboro facility

The gas leak was contained Tuesday morning.
An estimated 658 gallons of gasoline leaked from a failed pipeline.
An estimated 658 gallons of gasoline leaked from a failed pipeline.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 700 gallons of gasoline leaked from a failed pipeline at a Murfreesboro storage facility on Tuesday, according to Murfreesboro police spokesman Larry Flowers.

Flowers said the fire department responded to a gas leak at the Rogers Petroleum main storage facility on Bridge Avenue at about 9:11 a.m.

First responders were able to contain the leak, but an estimated 658 gallons of gas seeped out of the failed pipeline at the facility. A hazmat crew is on the scene cleaning up the leak.

Flowers said that most of the gas was absorbed into the ground.

“Personnel with MFRD HazMat 11, Ladder 1, Rescue 11, Battalion Chiefs 1 & 2 and Rutherford County EMA assisted with the incident,” he added.

