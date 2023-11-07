Nashville ninth grader arrested after gun found in his backpack

“The firearm was not reported stolen. The student said that he had taken it from his father’s closet.”
Gun found in student's backpack at Maplewood High School; another gun found at Lebanon High School
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville ninth grader was arrested on Tuesday for carrying a gun on school property, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the Maplewood High School student was charged after a gun was found in his backpack.

Related Coverage:
Teen arrested for bringing stolen gun to Lebanon High School

Another student had bumped into him and that’s when the student reportedly made a gesture toward that student that he had a gun in his backpack. School administrators were notified and found the gun in the student’s backpack.

“The firearm was not reported stolen. The student said that he had taken it from his father’s closet,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is...
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
Leaked images of writings confirmed to belong to Covenant School shooter, source says
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police said they're helping Covenant families cope with this emotional trauma.
Police offer trauma support for Covenant families
The drought conditions we're facing now are the worst the state has seen since 2016.
Tennessee lacks an operational plan for drought
Gun found in student's backpack at Maplewood High School; another gun found at Lebanon High...
Gun found in student's backpack at Maplewood High School; another gun found at Lebanon High School
150 acres burned in brush fire in Williamson County
Clarksville police searching for car burglar