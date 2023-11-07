Nashville ninth grader arrested after gun found in his backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville ninth grader was arrested on Tuesday for carrying a gun on school property, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the Maplewood High School student was charged after a gun was found in his backpack.

Another student had bumped into him and that’s when the student reportedly made a gesture toward that student that he had a gun in his backpack. School administrators were notified and found the gun in the student’s backpack.

“The firearm was not reported stolen. The student said that he had taken it from his father’s closet,” MNPD said.

