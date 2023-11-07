Nashville mayor responds to release of leaked images of Covenant School shooter’s writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz is leading the investigation into figuring out who leaked part of the writings from the Covenant School shooter to a talk show host, who then released them to the general public Monday morning.

Podcaster Steve Crowder released three images of the writings on social media; since that release, an investigation was launched by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, a Covenant School parent called the leaker a viper, and the Uvalde Foundation For Kids called for a boycott of Crowder’s podcast.

Dietz is now leading the charge to unearth who the source of the leak is, and O’Connell says, so far, Metro Legal has been in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The Metro Nashville Police Department is conducting its own internal review.

O’Connell said he hasn’t seen the leaked images and doesn’t plan to.

“It’s still a very fresh trauma for this city and so I think to see a violation of where the Covenant families that have been trying to protect their own interests and the victims which many are children, there is a legal process playing out right now and so that’s why one of the things that we wanted to make sure we were doing was looking at how what we felt might be illegal release of images could have even happened in the first place,” he said.

“At this point, I can’t even comment on the veracity of what has been out there. I have not looked at these images, and don’t plan to. I think if anything, where this has taken me is if we expect the legal process to play out, and at some point very likely, the court will find one of two things: either the victims have the right to protect these and then it will be up to how many unauthorized images get leaked or they will be classified as public documents and they will be released in whole. But I, like our Metro Nashville Police Department, am trying to follow the law and make sure we don’t further injure victims of this horrible incident.”

He adds that in the interest of public safety and victims’ rights, the process involving the writings should continue to play out in court.

