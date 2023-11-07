Multiple buildings catch fire in downtown Decherd

A road closure is expected to impact the morning commute to school and work.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple buildings caught fire on East Main Street in Decherd early Tuesday morning, according to the Decherd Fire Department.

The fires shut down East Main from the railroad tracks to N/S Diagonal Street and the closure was not expected to be lifted anytime soon.

Fire crews warned people going to work and school Tuesday morning to avoid the area.

