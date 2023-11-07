Multiple buildings catch fire in downtown Decherd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple buildings caught fire on East Main Street in Decherd early Tuesday morning, according to the Decherd Fire Department.

The fires shut down East Main from the railroad tracks to N/S Diagonal Street and the closure was not expected to be lifted anytime soon.

Fire crews warned people going to work and school Tuesday morning to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.