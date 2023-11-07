More than 150 acres burned after brush fire in Williamson County; burn ban continues

Fire crews will remain on the scene to deal with hot spots.
More than 150 acres burned after brush fire in Williamson County
More than 150 acres burned after brush fire in Williamson County(Williamson County Fire)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple emergency response agencies worked together to contain a fire in Williamson County that burned more than 150 acres on Tuesday morning, according to Williamson County Fire/Rescue.

The county fire department said crews were dispatched to a brush fire on Pinewood Road just after 6 a.m. and shortly after, an all-call was made for extra manpower due to the extremely dry conditions.

Related Coverage:
MAP: Wildfires burn across Middle Tennessee as drought conditions continue
Brush fire fills neighborhood with smoke near Davidson-Cheatham County line
Cause of Antioch house fire under investigation
Multiple buildings catch fire in downtown Decherd

Crews from Franklin Fire, Fairview Fire, Williamson County Emergency Management, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Air 1, and Tennessee State Forestry, along with eight WCFR crews responded to work to contain the fire. The tandem of first responders were able to contain the fire within two hours. Units will remain on the scene to deal with hot spots.

“We would like to remind the citizens that Williamson County is under a Burn Ban. Middle Tennessee is experiencing a severe drought which means that the wildfire risk is very high. Please help us by heeding the burn ban,” WCFR said.

Just after 6 AM, Station 21 was dispatched to a brush fire on Pinewood Road. Due to the extremely dry conditions, an...

Posted by Williamson County Fire/Rescue on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is...
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
Leaked images of writings confirmed to belong to Covenant School shooter, source says
Covenant School parents hold press conference after photos of shooter’s alleged writings were...
‘You are a viper’: Covenant School families react to leaked images of shooter’s alleged writings

Latest News

‘Songs for the Saints’: Kenny Chesney to serenade the Derby City
Kenny Chesney to play Nissan Stadium in 2024
An abandoned house caught fire Tuesday morning in Antioch.
Cause of Antioch house fire under investigation
A national group calls for a boycott of the podcast who released leaked images of the Covenant...
Catch Up Quick
Several buildings catch fire in Franklin County