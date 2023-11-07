More than 150 acres burned after brush fire in Williamson County; burn ban continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple emergency response agencies worked together to contain a fire in Williamson County that burned more than 150 acres on Tuesday morning, according to Williamson County Fire/Rescue.

The county fire department said crews were dispatched to a brush fire on Pinewood Road just after 6 a.m. and shortly after, an all-call was made for extra manpower due to the extremely dry conditions.

Crews from Franklin Fire, Fairview Fire, Williamson County Emergency Management, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Air 1, and Tennessee State Forestry, along with eight WCFR crews responded to work to contain the fire. The tandem of first responders were able to contain the fire within two hours. Units will remain on the scene to deal with hot spots.

“We would like to remind the citizens that Williamson County is under a Burn Ban. Middle Tennessee is experiencing a severe drought which means that the wildfire risk is very high. Please help us by heeding the burn ban,” WCFR said.

Just after 6 AM, Station 21 was dispatched to a brush fire on Pinewood Road. Due to the extremely dry conditions, an... Posted by Williamson County Fire/Rescue on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.