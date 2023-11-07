Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case

A Maryville man was indicted for double homicide.
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.(Maryville PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man was indicted Monday for killing his parents in 1977, according to Maryville Chief of Police Tony Crisp.

On May 20, 1977, Helen and Maynard Fine were found dead in their home from multiple gunshot wounds.

The case sat until it was reopened in May of 2021.

A grand jury returned two indictments for criminal homicide for their son, 80-year-old Michael Keith Fine.

Michael was arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama and is waiting for extradition to Tennessee.

This was the departments oldest cold case.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is...
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
Leaked images of writings confirmed to belong to Covenant School shooter, source says
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Tracking more rain
Tracking more rain
A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville,...
What MNPD’s investigation into Covenant School writing leak might look like
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
Vehicle burglary suspect
Police search for vehicle burglary suspect in Clarksville