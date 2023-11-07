Man faces voyeurism charges after filming 10-year-old boy inside Disney resort bathroom

Clayton Snider, 22, was arrested after police found video of a boy using the restroom
Clayton Snider, 22, was arrested after police found video of a boy using the restroom
By Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
BAY LAKE, Fla. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut man is facing voyeurism charges after police found him filming a young boy inside a bathroom at Disney resort.

Police say Clayton Snider, 22, intentionally used his phone over the bathroom divider to look at a 10-year-old boy using the restroom at the Grand Floridian Cafe on Oct. 6.

The boy told his parents that he saw a phone recording him. The father confronted Snider while the mother called the police. Before police arrived, Snider reportedly denied recording the boy several times.

When police asked the boy to identify Snider, the boy mentioned how Snider stood in front of the urinals but did not use the bathroom. The boy said there was no one else in the bathroom at the time.

Snider was confronted again and police asked to see his phone, but Snider initially refused. Then, Snider started using his phone and was willing to hand it over.

Police say they believe Snider was deleting potentially incriminating evidence from his phone at the time.

Snider agreed to let police view his phone, but police did not find anything incriminating in Snider’s main picture album. Police proceeded to look at hidden and recently deleted photos and found photos of a young boy sitting on a toilet in a bathroom stall.

From the perspective of the video, it was clear that the video was taken from an elevated angle, over the divider. The boy had his shorts down around his ankles. According to an arrest affidavit, the clothing of the boy in the video matched the clothes the victim was wearing.

Police say Snider was immediately detained and transported to Orange County jail.

