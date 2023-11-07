Man charged, victim identified after Nashville 7-Eleven shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A suspect is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man inside a Nashville convenience store on Monday afternoon.

Reginald Ewin, 52, is charged with criminal homicide.

The victim, Joshua Westmoreland, was inside the 7-Eleven market at 2200 Brick Church Pike just before 6 p.m. when he was shot, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Witnesses wrote down Ewin’s license plate, and police tracked him down. He was wearing blood-stained clothes, police said. Investigators do not believe the shooting was a robbery attempt.

