Man charged, victim identified after Nashville 7-Eleven shooting
The suspect was found wearing blood-stained clothes, police said.
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A suspect is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man inside a Nashville convenience store on Monday afternoon.
Reginald Ewin, 52, is charged with criminal homicide.
The victim, Joshua Westmoreland, was inside the 7-Eleven market at 2200 Brick Church Pike just before 6 p.m. when he was shot, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Witnesses wrote down Ewin’s license plate, and police tracked him down. He was wearing blood-stained clothes, police said. Investigators do not believe the shooting was a robbery attempt.
