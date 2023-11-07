Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., but reports show less than 20% of diagnosed adults participate in cancer clinical trials. This week, on “Listening to America” Peter Zampa speaks with a cancer patient who nearly lost everything in search of life-saving care. Plus, he speaks to the founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to boost cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment.

