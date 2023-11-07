Lawmaker renews call to release Covenant shooter’s writings

Rep. Scott Cepicky was one of 66 lawmakers to send a letter to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake about releasing writings.
In May, 66 Tennessee lawmakers sent a letter demanding the release of the writings.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Conservative radio host Steven Crowder isn’t the only person who wants The Covenant School shooter’s writings released.

In May, 66 Tennessee lawmakers sent a letter to Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake asking that the writings be released.

“The release of these records is critical to the General Assembly’s ability to construct effective solutions that can prevent future acts of violence,” the letter said in part.

State Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, is one of those 66 lawmakers who signed the letter. He said Monday he still wants the full writings released.

“It is like trying to look at the Mona Lisa through a microscope,” Cepicky said. “You’ve got to get the whole picture so we can understand the exact mentality and state of this individual.”

The release of the writings is delayed because on an appeals court ruling has not been made. The panel will rule if Covenant School parents can join the lawsuit, then it will go back to the judge to decide.

Whoever leaked the writings could face contempt of court or criminal charges.

According to attorneys involved in the case, not many people have seen the writings: a few Metro Nashville Police Department officers, members of Metro’s legal team, the District Attorney General’s office and the judge presiding over the case.

